Manhattan Area Technical College students return for in-person labs on Tuesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The president of the Manhattan Area Technical College said in a virtual town hall that some Manhattan students are returning to class on Tuesday.

On Monday night the JC Post held a virtual town hall with 3 local school leaders. One of them was Dr. James Genandt, the president of the Manhattan Area Technical College.

During the town hall he said like other schools they’ve been doing classes online. On Tuesday, though, the students from 8 different programs are going back to their campus for in person technical skills labs.

Those labs will teach things like welding, electrical power and computer networking.

“Covid-19 , while it is disastrous for the economy, at the same time many businesses are still looking for workers. You still need people that can handle computer networks and cyber security. You still need people that can fix air conditioning and so on,” Genandt said, “So as a tech college we’ve been like I said good, lucky and I think blessed and able to adapt to this.”

He said that the classes will be done in small groups of less than 10 people and they will make sure students are social distancing.