MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The amount of debris in Manhattan is significant following a rash of weather events, the city said.

Cleanup crews are moving through town to pick up tree and limb debris damage. They are finished in Southeast Manhattan and currently working in Northcentral Manhattan. They will move into southwest Manhattan next.

To see the cleanup areas, check out the chart below. The city encourages those living in areas three, four and five on the map to have all of their tree limbs and tree pieces collected and placed on the curb as soon as possible.

Residents are also asked to be patient with the work crews as they have been busy with cleanup efforts due to multiple severe weather events. The city will keep providing updates as the cleanup effort moves forward with an expected finish date on July 12. However, this date is subject to change.

Manhattan was hit by three severe weather events in the past month, including an EF-2 tornado that blew into the area north of Manhattan.

(Photo Courtesy/City of Manhattan)

For more information on cleanup efforts, go to the City of Manhattan’s website here.