MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is asking people to fill out a community-wide housing survey.

This is the next phase in the city’s Housing Market Analysis project, which is the first housing study done in Manhattan in the past 20 years. The survey is 20 questions and is designed to take about 10 minutes. It asks a series of questions about housing experiences, preferences, needs and basic demographics.

City Planner John Verssue said communities across the nation are experiencing housing issues and Manhattan is no exception.

“Whether that be uncontrolled rents, lack of supply, highly competitive demand,” Verssue said. “We want to understand what Manhattan’s experience is in that national context.”

The survey closes at the end of the month. Once that is complete, Verssue said staff will start analyzing the data to create housing strategies. Those strategies will be used to create policy proposals for the Manhattan City Commission. Verssue said staff plan to make a final presentation to the city commission in late summer or early fall.

To take the survey, click here.