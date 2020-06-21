Manhattan Boys & Girls Club shuts down after worker tests positive for coronavirus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan is closing their 5th Street location after an employee there tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the club said on Saturday they learned that a staff member has the virus. They said there is a possibility that other staff members and kids were exposed to that person in the week before they were tested.

The club shut down it’s 5th Street site and notified all of the families connected to it about the positive worker. They also said they are communicating with the positive staff member, who is now in quarantine.

The spokesperson told KSNT News that they are working with local health officials and deep cleaning club facilities. They haven’t set a date for when they will reopen their site yet.

“Safety is the number one priority of Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, and we are doing everything possible to keep children, our staff, and volunteers protected from the COVID-19 virus,” spokesperson Trent Jones said.