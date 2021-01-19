Manhattan Brewing Company introduces ‘No Quit’ beer for Topeka cancer victim

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company is getting ready to unveil its own beer in honor of their friend Brady Smith, a Topeka native who passed away from lymphoma last month.

The money from their beer, ‘No Quit’, will go toward non-profits that will help kids get into sports, promote women’s wrestling and promote athletics for underprivileged groups.

One of the co-owners at Manhattan Brewing Co. was a roommate of Smith, and they collaborated on brews together.

Smith’s life is being celebrated all the way from the Little Apple to Kansas City. Boulevard Brewing Company is also honoring him with their own beer, ‘Never Give An Inch’.

The brewery will be doing a virtual toast on Smith’s birthday in collaboration with Boulevard.

“At 10:32 am, that’s the actual time of his birth, on Saturday,” said co-owner Jake Voegeli. “Throughout that whole day, we’re basically just celebrating the life of Brady because he was such an amazing person.”