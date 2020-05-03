Manhattan business donates 2,000 surgical masks to help other businesses in the surrounding area

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — A Manhattan business is helping the city make sure other businesses have the protective equipment they need when they reopen.

Champion Teamwear, a local division of Hanes brand donated 2,000 surgical face masks to the city.

The masks will be distributed to other businesses in Manhattan, Wamego and Junction City through the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force.

Mayor Usha Reddi said she was blown away by the generosity.

“Businesses are pivoting or retooling their organization for the needs that we have to meet right now,” said Reddi. “It’s a small piece, but all of the businesses are going to need them and the consumer confidence will increase and consumers are going to need more of theses, too. So, yeah it was just a wonderful gesture and I’m so thankful that they stepped up.”

Businesses will be limited to 20 masks each and they will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis. A waiting list will be created if the demand exceeds the number of masks available.

Any Riley County/City of Manhattan business classified as a retail or restaurant business under Governor Kelly’s Reopen Plan are encouraged to visit the Manhattan Chamber website https://www.manhattan.org/FormCenter/Mask-Request-6/Mask-Request-42 and fill out a mask request form.

Geary County businesses should contact the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce at (785) 762-2632 or info@jcacc.org.

Pottawatomie County Businesses (except businesses in the city limits of Manhattan) should request masks by contacting Kara Holle at the Wamego Chamber of Commerce at kara@wamegochamber.com.