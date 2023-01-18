MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the suspects involved with a recent theft by deception case.

The RCPD reports that a local business in the 500 block of McCall Rd. suffered a $100,000 loss after unknown suspects posed as employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital and stole merchandise. The merchandise was allegedly shipped to the fraudsters but never paid for.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful computer acts on Jan. 17 after it was confirmed the merchandise was shipped to the unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Those who report information with Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and could qualify for up to a $1,000 cash reward.