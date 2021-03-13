Manhattan businesses celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with sense of normalcy, after 2020 cancellations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan business owners are expecting a big crowd this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day after not celebrating last year due to COVID.

Businesses were already packed on March 13 and business owners expect a big crowd leading up to the actual holiday on March 17.

“Obviously we’ve got college students still in town so we kind of got the townies and the college kids here today,” Scott Sieben, the owner of Kites Bar and Grill, said.

Hundreds showed up for the St. Patrick’s Day parade and the crowd did not lighten up throughout the day.

Some Kansas State athletes even made their way out to Aggieville to help people enjoy the day safely.

“We just had a great time out here,” Konner Fox, a K-State football player said. “We were directing cars, traffic, people. I mean a great time. Lots of people came out here this afternoon.”

Local businesses are also taking advantage of the crowds by offering specials and new menu items.

“Today we are out here selling our new burritos,” Jana Zeeb, a barista at Public Hall, said. “We just came out with a veggie one and a sausage one as well as some of our specialty hot drinks. So everyone is out here in the ville today having some fun and getting an afternoon boost.”

For those deciding to visit Aggieville, here are the plans for the week of St. Patrick’s Day. Don’t forget to wear green.