MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported by the Riley County Police Department to have temporarily shut down an intersection in Manhattan.

According to the RCPD, a car crash involving three vehicles was reported at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of South Seth Child Road and Southwind Road in Manhattan. While the details of how the crash happened have not been made clear yet, RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote told 27 News that the crash sent two people to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Two vehicles sustained “heavy front-end damage,” according to Wintermote. One vehicle was pushed underneath a semi-trailer during the crash. The area is still being worked by emergency personnel as of 2:39 p.m. but should be completely open shortly, according to Wintermote.