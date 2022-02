MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Residents of Manhattan are being asked by the Riley County Police Department to avoid the areas of Fort Riley Blvd. and S. Manhattan Ave. due to a car crash.

According to the RCPD Twitter account, an injury crash has been reported, leading to the closure of the westbound lane of Fort Riley Blvd. Traffic is currently being diverted on to 10th St. as emergency crews work in the area.