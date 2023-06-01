MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Little Apple is hosting its annual art walk to honor Juneteenth.

Some businesses in downtown Manhattan are the hub for the second annual Juneteenth Art Walk from June 1 through to June 14. The Art Walk will feature 23 local artists. This year’s theme is “And Still We Rise… Strong, Loud and Proud!”

Ending the celebration, there will be a live auction for the artwork displayed on the art walk at the Douglass Activity Center, Thursday, June 15. Proceeds from the live auction will go towards future Juneteenth celebrations. Half of the proceeds from the artwork sale will go back to the artists.

Visit the downtown Manhattan website to view the artwork find statements from the artists about their pieces. The Douglass Activity Center can be found at 925 Yuma St.