Manhattan Chick-Fil-A honors the fallen with special display

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – With Memorial Day celebrations being canceled around the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Manhattan Chick-Fil-A remembered those who served in a subtle, but special way.

The restaurant put out an empty chair, near their drive through, to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“I think there was a lot of personal reasons behind it, as well as just wanting to express gratitude for all of our service men and women because we are right next to Fort Riley,” Chick-Fil-A Marketing Director Emmy Fischer said.

The small, but powerful display hits close to home for owner/operator David Hamel.

“It is special for me personally as I have had four family members serve. I had a grandfather serve in World War II, also had two uncles serve in the Vietnam War and then I had a cousin serve for 20 years in the special forces in the army,” Hamel said.

Hamel also added that it is a way to thank and remind those who have served, that they are not forgotten.

“They are not forgotten. We still appreciate everything that they have done, and for the great sacrifice and service for the time that they have done to go overseas and serve and be alone and defend our freedoms,” he said. “And in this trying time we appreciate everything they have done, because some have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

Although we may not all be able to celebrate in person, the sacrifices made by many will not be left unrecognized.

“Just know that people are making sacrifices, and just because we’re closed doesn’t mean that shouldn’t happen,” Fischer said.

Even in a pandemic, there are ways to recognize those who put their life on the line for our nation.