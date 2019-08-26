Manhattan church celebrates diversity and unity through art

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — People in Manhattan celebrated diversity in their community while raising money for people in need.

Seven Dolors Catholic Parish hosted their second annual Arts on the Green event Sunday.

From hands-on art projects to art for sale and live music, the event had something for everyone.

Organizers said it’s a way for them to celebrate diversity and unity through art.

“For us, this is America at it’s best,” said pastor at Seven Dolors Church Kerry Ninemire. “This is different cultures, different races, different ethnic groups coming together, appreciating each other, seeing what each other has to give, what they have to offer.”

In addition to bringing the community together, the event helped raise money for the Annunciation House in El Paso, a shelter for refugees and those seeking asylum.

“It can be very scary and very dangerous,” said Annunciation House volunteer Chris Davis. “So, to have a safe place like that where they can feel welcome, at home, in a community, familiar people and food is a very small thing, but at the same at this point in their life it can be a very important help.”

As an immigrant herself, Judith Rios knows what that’s like and that’s what inspired her to help with the event.

“To help others like me, to give the opportunity to have a different life, that’s why,” said Rios.

But, it wasn’t just adults that were stepping up to help. A local youth leadership organization took part as well.

The Verde Clovers 4-H club asked people at the event to write letters of support to those staying at the annunciation house.

“They just make them feel supported,” said member Jovany Gomez. “Like they don’t feel alone in this country.”

For the members of Seven Dolors church, helping others is what community is all about.