Manhattan City buildings closed due to weather

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – City buildings in Manhattan will be closed to the public Monday due to inclement weather.

The closures include City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Douglass Centers and the Animal Shelter. Rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, are expected before 1:00 p.m. Monday. After that, additional freezing rain is possible. City services will still be available online and by phone. You can visit www.cityofmhk.com to find contact information. The main customer service phone line is 785-587-2480.



The Court will continue its operations remotely and by phone at (785) 587-2450. Payments can be made by phone, by deposit in the payment box outside the Courthouse, or online at https://cityofmhk.com/1395/Pay-a-Court-Fine.



For details about flight information out of Manhattan Regional Airport (MHK), check the American Airlines website at https://www.aa.com.



Operations staff, including roads and other public works crews, park crews, and the Manhattan Fire Department will report to work as scheduled. Office employees will work remotely.



Slick road conditions are expected and road crews will be treating and plowing major roadways first. As of 7:00 a.m., roads are wet. As temperatures drop through the day and rain turns to snow, slick and icy road conditions are expected. Officials urge you to use extra caution if traveling today. You can find links to road condition information, including local traffic camera images, at https://cityofmhk.com/2686/Road-Conditions.