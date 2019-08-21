Manhattan City Commission adopts new city flag

C – Little Apple on the Prairie

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan’s City Commission adopted the new city flag during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting.

Nearly 900 voters chose the “Little Apple on the Prarie” design, just one out of 120 designs submitted. Artists of all ages and locations submitted designs, and the City reported that over 3,000 ballots were cast to decide on the new flag.

The approval passed with a vote of 4-1, officially making the new design the Manhattan city flag.

“This is something that represents Manhattan,” City Commissioner Usha Reddi said. “This is the type of thing people have pride in.”

People in Manhattan will soon see the new flag flying at both the city park and in front of city hall. The new flag will be available for the public and businesses to use via a creative commons license, which means the design may be used without a licensing fee.

“This fits very well with other flags people are adopting in this age,” Linda Morse, City Commissioner, said. “I think it’s a good idea and I appreciate all the input.”