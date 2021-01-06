Manhattan City Commission appoints Commissioner Wynn Butler as new Mayor, replaces Usha Reddi

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Manhattan City Commission appointed Commissioner Wynn Butler as the new Mayor of the city. Commissioner Butler replaces Usha Reddi who served as city mayor from 2016-2017 and 2020.

Butler was first elected to the Manhattan City Commission in April 2011. He previously served as Mayor from 2014-2015.

Before joining the city government, Butler honorably served in the Army before beginning a second career as an administrator and faculty member at Barton Community College Fort Riley Campus.