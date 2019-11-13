Manhattan City Commission discusses airport renovation plans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan City Commissioners learned more about the renovation to the runway at Manhattan Regional Airport Tuesday evening.

Many questions still remain about the runway at Manhattan Regional Airport and its future construction.

The main questions are if the airport will be closed during construction and if the airport will still have the capability to charter Kansas State Charter Flights for athletics.

The reason being the width of the runway being shortened from 150 feet to only 100, causing K-State’s ability to fly larger than 737 aircraft for football and athletic charters to not continue.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions right now, but no matter how we phase the airport reconstruct there’s going to be some level of closure,” Jesse Romo, Airport Director said. “Our goal is to minimize that closure in each phase that we go through.”

A project like this one isn’t cheap, as it could cost up to $8 million and after the Manhattan sales tax last week was voted no, the city will have to find other ways to pay for something so significant.

The construction at its earliest would happen in the year 2022.