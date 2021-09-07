Manhattan City Commission discussing taxes, budget during meeting Tuesday night

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan City Commission will be discussing taxes and the city budget during its meeting Tuesday night. This is the first of two budget hearings scheduled before the budget is finalized next month.

The commission is considering raising property taxes by 3.5 mills. This means a homeowner with a home valued at $150,000 would pay more than $60 more in property taxes next year.

This would bring in more than $2 million in revenue. Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers said around $600,000 would go to city operations; however, the city commission could decide to make more cuts before the budget is finalized.

“You could have a round of discussion and potential cuts on the 7th,” Hilgers said. “Then on the second reading on the 21st another opportunity to talk about where they’d ultimately like to see the budget.”

A good portion of this property tax increase would go to other departments. Hilgers said 2.5 of the 3.5 mills would go to the Riley County Police Department and the Manhattan Public Library.

This comes after the RCPD Law Board approved a more than 3.5 percent increase to next year’s budget. Still, Hilgers said the commission could decide to cut into other departments to make up for the increase.

“We’ve seen years where the commission has looked to the administration,” Hilgers said. “To cut into operations or cut other services in order to make up for the increase to the mill levy for RCPD.”

The budget hearing will take place during the regular Manhattan City Commission meeting. This starts at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Hilgers said the final budget needs to be sent to the county by October 1.