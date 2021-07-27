Manhattan City Commission receiving update on Plaza West environmental study Tuesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan City Commission is receiving an update on the Plaza West environmental study during its work session Tuesday evening.

Plaza West is located near Seth Childs Road and Anderson Avenue. Parts of the shopping area were demolished recently due to damage from the 2018 Labor Day flood.

The environmental study is being funded by a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. Assistant Director for Community Development Chad Bunger said the study will look at ways to address the flooding concerns.

“I think there’s some good opportunity to get some green space involved in the site,” Bunger said. “Lower some areas and give it back to the creek. Then you could build up the site towards Anderson, push the development that way so it’s further from the creek. It’s already naturally higher.”

Bunger said the study is expected to be finished by the end of August. He said staff will then present the results at public meetings before bringing them to the planning board and city commission.

The Manhattan City Commission will receive their update at the work session starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.