Manhattan City Commission to discuss cuts, possible sales tax question

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan City Commission will discuss cutting the fire department among six other city departments at a meeting set to take place 7 p.m. Tuesday along with adding a possible sales tax increase question to the November ballot.

The city will discuss cutting the city manager’s office, community development, fire department, airport, legal, parks and recreation and public works at a rate of wither five or ten percent for the 2021 budget year.

The details published by the city hope to cut some departments in an effort to save money lost during the coronavirus pandemic. That projected loss stands at $1.5 million.

Manhattan City Commissioners will also vote on whether a 0.5% sales tax increase should be voted on in November. Officials project that if the increase is passed, it would bring in $6.5 million in tax revenue. If passed, the increase would take effect in January of 2023.

KSNT News will provide updates online and on air as the city decides the future of the 2021 budget. You can live stream the city of Manhattan Commission meetings by clicking here.