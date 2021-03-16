Manhattan City Commission to vote on extending mask order Tuesday night

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan City Commission will vote to extend the city-wide mask mandate during its meeting Tuesday night. The current mask order expires on April 1.

City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said the city plans to extend the mask mandate to match the Riley County mask order. Monday, the Riley County Commission voted to extend the county mask mandate until May 16.

Estabrook said he’s consulted with officials with Kansas State University and Manhattan-Ogden U.S.D. 383. He said it’s important to have consistency between the city and the county.

“It’s important for the parents and the students to all be on the same page in understanding that there’s a mask order in place both in the city and the county until the end of the school year,” said Estabrook.

This city mask order also creates consistency across the city of Manhattan. Manhattan sits in both Riley County and Pottawatomie County. Pottawatomie County currently does not have a mask order.

The Manhattan City Commission meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall Tuesday night.

The city commission still needs to vote on the order; however, based on last week’s discussion and previous votes, Estabrook said he’s confident the new mask order will pass.