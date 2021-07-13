Manhattan City Commission to vote on raising property taxes during meeting Tuesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan City Commission is going to vote on raising property taxes during a special meeting Tuesday night. Due to a new Kansas law, the commission has to send notice to both Riley County and Pottawatomie County about its intent to raise taxes by July 20.

The commission is looking at raising the mill levy rate by no more than 5.079 mills to 54.914 in 2022. The mill levy is a rate used to calculate property taxes. For a homeowner with a home valued at $200,000, this would mean paying nearly $120 more in property taxes each year.

City Manager Ron Fehr said nearly half of that increase is due to increases in the Riley County Police Department budget.

“In the past, the commission has asked us to hold the line on the mill levy,” Fehr said. “Even with increases to RCPD, so we’ve had to cut other city departments in order to meet some of those goals in the past.”

Fehr said the 5.079 mills is the highest the rate could go for next year, but the commission could ultimately decide to lower that amount. The mill levy rate will not be set until after a public hearing on September 7.

The Manhattan City Commission special meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting will also be streamed live on the city’s website and Facebook page.