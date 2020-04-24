Manhattan city commissioner clarifies controversial coronavirus comments

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — A Manhattan city commissioner is clarifying some controversial coronavirus comments.

Mark Hatesohl received criticism for comments he made during Tuesday’s city commission meeting, where he said he wished everybody would get the virus so things can get back to normal.

Hatesohl told KSNT News he doesn’t actually wish that people become sick, but he disagrees that counties should be under stay at home orders for much longer.

“We can’t make any decisions about what opens,” Hatesohl said. “That’s where I got to the point where it would almost be easier if people were to get sick, get it over with and at least we would stop the economic carnage.”

Hatesohl said there hasn’t been enough focus on how to help businesses or those that have been financially impacted by the coronavirus. That’s why he would rather see the stay at home orders lifted sooner rather than later.