Manhattan City Commissioners to discuss vaping ordinance

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – City commissioners in Manhattan will discuss what some have called a major public health issue at Tuesday night’s meeting.

City commissioners will vote on whether or not to combine the smoking and e-cigarette ordinances in Manhattan. If they do, it would ban anyone from using those products in any business in town.

City Commissioner Wynn Butler said this doesn’t seem right to him. Butler was the only person who voted no in the first vote on this issue two weeks ago.

Butler said he doesn’t like the addition of it being illegal to smoke or vape in the patio area outside of a business.

“The smokers go out there, they are out of everyone’s way, they don’t bother anybody. It’s not a public health hazard, so why do we want to impose upon them?” Butler said. “I think they have a little bit of rights to smoke although there’s not a whole lot left because we’ve banned it in most locations.”

City commissioners can decide to table the item, meaning no vote would take place Tuesday night, but allow commissioners more time to research the subject.

If city commissioners decide to vote on this issue and it passes at least three to two, the law would go into effect in about two weeks.