Manhattan city crews picking up yard waste during Spring Cleanup Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – City crews in Manhattan will be driving around and hauling away yard waste for free as part of Spring Cleanup Week.

The city has been split into five parts for the annual effort. City crews will tackle a different neighborhood each day.

Street Fleet Superintendent Jeff Davis said he expects it could be a busy week due to the nice weather over the weekend. This is because people tend to do more yard work when the weather warms up.

“It really depends on the spring and the days leading up to spring cleanup,” Davis said. “If there is really nice weather they’ll generate more debris. If it’s raining or something out not quite as much.”

The city will only pick up yard waste, tree limbs and branches placed by the curb by 7:00 a.m. on the proper day. Take a look at the graphic below to know what trash will be accepted, on what day and how it needs to be stacked.