MANHATTAN (KSNT) – City of Manhattan officials say City Hall will be closed so repairs can take place on the buildings air conditioning system.

City of Manhattan spokesman Andrew Lawson said in a press release that repairs are ongoing for the air conditioning system and staff are working remotely. No other city facilities are impacted by this issue and will be open with normal hours. City Hall will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 for business by phone only.

Lawson said you can call 785-587-2480 to reach customer service for any needs, including new service and other water-related issues. Business can also be conducted and bills can be paid by going to the city’s website.

Lawson said Manhattan’s city commission meeting at 6 p.m. remains open to the public. However, participants are encouraged to watch the proceedings via livestream on the city’s website or on Facebook.