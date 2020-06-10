Manhattan city leaders hope sidewalk sales, outdoor seating will help struggling businesses

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan City Commission recently passed a new ordinance that could result in more sidewalk sales and outdoor seating areas at restaurants. The new ordinance allows businesses to apply for a permit to expand into publicly owned areas, like sidewalks and streets.

The permit will allow businesses to expand outside from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. The permits will expire on October 31.

Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers said he hopes the new ordinance will help both businesses and nervous consumers.

“From a consumer perspective it’s something that could attract them and be more socially distanced and health related,” Hilgers said. “From a business perspective if they are requiring individuals to spread out, they might be losing their occupancy within their building and this would allow their occupancy to come out on to the sidewalk and on to the street potentially.”

Along with individual businesses, business districts could apply for a district wide permit. Dennis Cook, executive director of the Aggieville Business Association, said there is plenty of interest from businesses, but they want to see what the ordinance requires before making any plans.