MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Ron Fehr, the Little Apple’s eighth city manager, is stepping down from his role with the city after more than 40 years of service.

The City of Manhattan made the announcement on social media on Nov. 28. Fehr, who has served in his position as city manager for 24 years and spent more than 42 years with the City of Manhattan, will be retiring in mid-April 2024.

“If you would have forecasted that I would spend my entire professional career with the City of Manhattan, I would have chuckled and said, ‘Not likely,'” Fehr said. “However, Manhattan really grew on me and ultimately my family also. The Little Apple is a great place, and it has been an honor to serve this community and the City of Manhattan organization all these years as we look forward to our next chapter.”

Fehr played a large role in helping to shape Manhattan’s growth and development since he was appointed to the position on April 17, 2000, according to the city. The city will begin looking for his replacement in January 2024.

“Ron Fehr has been an invaluable asset to our community,” said Manhattan Mayor Mark Hatesohl. “His leadership, vision, and commitment to public service have left an indelible mark on Manhattan.”

Fehr started his career with the City of Manhattan in 1982 when he joined the Parks and Recreation Department as the forestry and parks supervisor. He would later earn his master’s degree in public administration from Kansas State University in 1990. Other roles he has served in include acting zoo director, acting director of human resources and acting director of utilities.

The City of Manhattan honored Fehr with the Buford M. Watson Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Management in 2014 to highlight his dedication to serving the city.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in serving as City Manager for Manhattan and to be surrounded by exceptional leadership teams, a talented and caring workforce, thoughtful elected officials, and intergovernmental partners, with motivated community and business leaders working together to make Manhattan and the Flint Hills region a better place to live, learn, work, and play,” Fehr said.

