MANHATTAN, K.S. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan had its annual 9/11 gathering to remember those who were lost in the tragedy. Monday, September 11, will mark the 22nd anniversary of the awful event, and the Manhattan community is making sure no one forgets what happened. However, they also want to put just as much emphasis on making sure the generations born after know of its history.

“A lot of these kids weren’t born then,” Kansas State’s Vice President of Public Safety Ronnie Grice said. “So, if you don’t have these types of events they won’t know the history, and it’s something we don’t want to ever let people forget.”

Grice also added that Manhattan will host the event every year for as long as there’s people to remember the day.