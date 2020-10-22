Manhattan corrections officer arrested for domestic abuse

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said their corrections officer Ace Thompson was arrested for domestic battery on Wednesday evening.

His arrest stems from an incident that happened earlier this week on Monday afternoon. That’s when a 28-year-old female reported a man that she knows battered her.

RCPD officials said Thompson, 33, of Manhattan was arrested and booked into the jail for domestic battery and criminal restraint on a $1,500.00 bond.

Thompson has since posted bond and is no longer confined in the Riley County jail, according to RCPD.

Thompson has been placed on administrative leave as is standard department policy.