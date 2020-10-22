Manhattan couple get missing Halloween decorations back after KSNT story

Halloween decorations were stolen from the yard of Manhattan resident Skylar Lundeen.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan couple is crediting KSNT after some of their missing Halloween decorations were returned just days after they were stolen.

Skylar Lundeen was disappointed and frustrated when her decorations began to disappear.

“Our community has a lot of trick-or-treaters,” Lundeen said. “It kind of ruins the holiday in our neighborhood.”

A post expressing her frustration on social media caught the attention of her neighbors as well as KSNT.

The day after her story appeared on the KSNT website she woke up to find two of the three items returned.

The Manhattan couple looked at their surveillance video and found that at 11:48 p.m. on Wednesday night a car pulled up in front of her home, people jumped out and returned two of the three items including a neighborhood favorite, a giant orange dragon.

Lundeen shared her thoughts on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

“Thanks to everyone’s shares, comments and support over our Halloween decorations, we gained the attention of KSNT! We completed an interview yesterday and shortly after they released an article. Thanks to them, our dragon and one of our pumpkins was returned last night! We can’t wait to see you all on Halloween!” Skylar Lundeen

“Pretty cool,” Lundeen told KSNT. “I think they were probably trying to not get in trouble, hopefully we can get them back up, we are excited.”