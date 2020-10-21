Manhattan couple’s Halloween decorations stolen, theft caught on video

Halloween decorations were stolen from the yard of Manhattan resident Skylar Lundeen.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan resident Skylar Lundeen is disappointed, but not deterred by thieves who stole three large Halloween decorations from her front lawn.

Lundeen doesn’t want their Halloween Grinch to steal her enthusiasm for decorating, but she said next time she’ll take more precautions.

“Our community loves it so much,” Lundeen told KSNT News.

Two large pumpkins decorations were stolen from a Manhattan resident’s yard. The home owners are hoping a video that captured the theft will lead to the people involved.

Lundeen shared her frustration on a social media post earlier this week.

As it was shared previously, our dragon was stolen about a week ago. Well another item was stolen again last night. Our blow up pumpkin on the far right was taken. We have taken everything down. Just wanted to warn those who live near Browning and Kimball. This is extremely disappointing as we have never had any issues in the 4 years we have lived here. Skylar Lundeen on Facebook



The thefts took place over three nights and were caught on video and given to the police.

“We’re just assuming it’s college kids from the video,” Lundeen said. “It would be nice if they got caught, for sure.”

Lundeen has taken her decorations down but hopes after adding some more security measures she’ll be able to put them back up.

“Our community has a lot of trick-or-treaters,” Lundeen said. “It kind of ruins the holiday in our neighborhood.”