Manhattan crews work collision, avoid area near Hwy 24 and Kimball

by: Michael Dakota
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Kimball Avenue as emergency crews work a traffic collision in Riley County.
Crash AlertAvoid the area of Kimball Ave and Tuttle Creek Blvd due to an injury crash. The northbound turn lane on to Kimball Ave. from Tuttle Creek Blvd is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/ohqzOqyxdH— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) June 23, 2021
The northbound turn lanes are closed.