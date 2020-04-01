Manhattan crisis hotline sees more than 25% increase in calls

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local crisis hotline is seeing more than a quarter more calls than usual due to Coronavirus concerns.

Pawnee Mental Health Services offers a 24 hour crisis line at 800-609-2002. Crisis Stabilization Services Manager Bruce Johnson told KSNT News they are seeing 25% to 30% more more calls than usual.

“We’re getting a lot more people with concerns about their neighbors,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of parents calling about problems with their kids. This is in addition to what we would normally expect and you might anticipate, anxiety and concerns about the virus itself.”

Pawnee Mental Health Services operates a Crisis Stabilization Center at 1558 Hayes Drive in Manhattan. Along with offering 11 beds for people going through mental health emergencies, the people who work in this center also operate the hotline.

Johnson said the increase in anxiety calls is not just due to the virus itself, but social isolation. He said a lot of the people they spoke to don’t have access to their normal support systems because church groups and anonymous meetings have been canceled, postponed or moved online.

Johnson suggests that people develop a routine, even if they can’t leave their house. He said this gives people something to look forward to and adds structure in to the day. He also suggests people take a break from social media and stop looking at Coronavirus statistics. Johnson said this can add to the anxiety.

The Crisis Stabilization Services Center is still offering in person services for people who are in crisis. To access these services, a you can fill out forms online or call 785-587-4300.