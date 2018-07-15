Manhattan dancing group celebrates 25 years Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CREDIT: Roger Hammerschmidt [ + - ] Video

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Scoot-A-Boot Country Dancer Association is celebrating 25 years of being in Northeast Kansas.

Members say the group welcomes new members with open arms to their second family.

The group was founded in Manhattan in July 1993. Saturday night the group celebrated in style with a special dance night with free food, door prizes and more.

There are members of all ages from 10 years old, to 80.

They spend their time waltzing, two stepping, line dancing, and more.

If you would like to join this dancing group mark your calendars for Tuesday nights. The dance lessons start at 7:30 p.m. at RC McGraws Bar and Grill in Manhattan. Once the dance lesson is over you can do all the dancing you want to live music by DJ Debbie!

