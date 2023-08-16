RILEY CO. (KSNT) – A local dog park is temporarily closed due to a dog with a virus being exposed to the park.

Riley County officials shared in a press release Fairmont Park Dog Park in Manhattan is closed until next week. The large and small enclosures at the park will be closed as a precaution after a dog visited the park with canine parvovirus.

Canine Parvovirus is a highly contagious viral infection that primarily affects puppies and unvaccinated dogs, according to the press release. The virus can be spread though direct contact with the infected dog and contact with a contaminated surface.

“The pet owner contacted Riley County today to notify us of the situation,” said Riley County Parks Manager David Willis. “We do not know where the dog contracted the disease, but we do know that it visited the large dog enclosure at Fairmont Park Dog Park during its illness. Since this is a highly contagious virus for dogs, we have decided to close both the large and small dog enclosures at Fairmont Park as a precaution. We consulted a State of Kansas veterinarian who advised several days of closure should be enough time to kill the virus, especially with the expected high temperatures over the weekend. I disinfected the water fountain area thoroughly, posted signs, and locked the gates.”

The county advises pet owners to keep a close eye on their dog for symptoms of canine parvovirus if they have visited the park since Saturday, Aug. 12. Signs of the virus are loss of appetite, fatigue or lack of energy, vomiting and diarrhea. According to the press release, humans cannot contact the virus from cats or dogs; for more information, click here.

County officials say CiCo Park Dog Park in west Manhattan have had no reports of contamination and will remain open. The Fairmont Park Dog Park is expected to reopen Monday, Aug 21.