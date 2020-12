Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan City Commission decided to Tuesday evening to extend the city-wide mask or face covering requirement until April 1, 2021.

Previously, the ordinance was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020. Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of the extension.

The commission can vote to repeal the ordinance before it expires.