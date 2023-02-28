MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Saturday, March 4, marks the annual Fake Patty’s day in Manhattan.

It’s an annual event that takes place in Aggieville where people come together and bar hop throughout the bar district. What can be a stressful event for those working it, Tubby’s General Manager, Mark Ruiz says there are a couple of things you have to remember as a worker and not a party-goer.

“Going back to the first time I worked it I wasn’t as good at dealing with stress as I am now,” Ruiz said. “You just can’t let things get in the way. You have a job to do, you have a business to run, money to make, all that stuff. So stress, the emotions you feel throughout the day, they’re not going to help you.”

With experience under his belt, Ruiz says he’s prepared for what might come their way Saturday.

“It starts off with our door guys,” Ruiz said. “Making sure that they’re not letting anyone in that’s too drunk. People that are in the bar, if they’re too drunk then they got to leave. Then it goes back to our bartenders too. Not overpouring people or serving people that have drank too much.”

While this event can be a long day for those working, one Fake Patty’s goer says it’s his favorite event of the year.

“It’s been fun every single year,” Fake Patty’s attendee Garrett Reed said. “The Ville is unbeatable during Fake Patty’s day. The whole day, nine to close it’s packed.”

With that comes some advice.

“If you’re drinking don’t drive,” Reed said. “Always have a DD, eat what you need for the occasion, plan breakfast, plan lunch and go have yourself a ball.”

While this might be a fun day of drinking and getting together with friends, it’s important to note that fake patty’s day is not an event that is affiliated with the university or the city of Manhattan.