MANHATTAN (KSNT) – If you’re wondering what to do with your Christmas tree now that the holidays are over, a local farm has the answer.

A & H Farms in Manhattan will take your real Christmas tree off your hands and give it a new life on the farm. It could be used to feed goats, create new habitats in the pond and even allow wild birds to find shelter.

The owner of A & H Farms says it’s just one way you can help the environment.

“It’s just one more use. Instead of taking it to the landfill where it’s just going to rot and go in with other debris, bring it out to the farm and animals can get some good out of that, as well as using it as food,” Andrea DeJesus, A & H Farms owner said.

Before you drop off your tree, make sure to clean off all tinsel, ornaments and hooks. Those decorations can hurt animals. A & H Farms is accepting trees until Monday, Jan. 15.