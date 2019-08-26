Manhattan farm shows off the beauty of nature

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — It was all about the blooms in Manhattan Sunday despite some gloomy weather.

A & H Farm hosted its Sunflower Fest this weekend.

Guests got to frolic in the sunflower fields and even take some home.

Owner of the farm Andrea DeJesus said the event is a way to teach people about nature while also having fun.

“So many people don’t get to get out and see the farm and what it does and what it brings to the community,” said DeJesus. “This allows consumers to come out, see mother nature, see what it can give to us, you know, see the animals and things like that.”

There was also a petting zoo, human foosball and a giant slide.

