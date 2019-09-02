NE Kansas fire departments sending firefighters to Florida for hurricane response

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A number of fire departments from Northeast Kansas are sending firefighters to help with the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

The departments are members of the Kansas Task Force 1, the Northeast Homeland Security Regional response team.

This team is comprised of firefighters from Lawrence Fire Department, Topeka Fire Department, Mission Township Fire Department, Pottawatomie Tribal Fire Department, Fort Riley Fire Department, Junction City, and Manhattan Fire Department.

Photo from Manhattan Fire Department Facebook

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Manhattan Fire Department said five of their members are deploying with Rescue 2, an SUV and a UTV as part of a statewide task force with the Kansas State Fire Marshal Office.

Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson said Firefighter/ AEMT Jason Lankas; JCFD Technical rescue Team leader and Firefighter/ EMTP Adam Powers were tasked to assist the Taskforce Group from Kansas following a request for manpower from the Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Jason Lankas and Adam Powers. (Photo courtesy of Junction City Fire Department)

Members of the task forces are trained in the disciplines of structural collapse, rope rescue, confined space rescue, trench rescue, and wide-area search.

The crews are heading to Florida to help with the effects of the hurricane as it is expected to leave damage in its wake.

Dorian is currently in the Bahamas, where it has caused massive flooding, and killed at least five people.