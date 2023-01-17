The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue earlier today.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department saved a dog this afternoon after responding to a house fire.

The fire was reported at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue.

Firefighters reported finding smoke throughout the one-story, single-family dwelling and located a fire in a front room. No injuries were reported, and a dog escaped after firefighters opened a back door. Firefighters extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

The fire caused a loss of $10,000 to the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.