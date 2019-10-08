Manhattan Fire Department teams up with K-State to teach students fire safety

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – As part of fire prevention week, Kansas State University and the Kansas State Fire Marshal held a fire simulation in the courtyard of the K-State Union on Tuesday.

They had students, faculty and staff try the P.A.S.S. technique, meaning pull and twist the pin, aim low, squeeze the handle and sweep from side-to-side.

Most students had the opportunity to put out a simulated fire by using this technique. Officials obviously hope people never have to use these skills, but know if the situation arises, everyone needs to know what to do.

“We pray that nothing like that ever happens, but fires do come about especially when it’s off-campus whether it be at an apartment building, sorority, places like that,” Joel Beckner, Kansas State Fire Marshal Education Consultant said. “So the biggest thing is your smoke alarm is readily there and working. If it’s 10 years or older it needs to be replaced.”

Beckner said college students are learning how to live on their own and knowing some of these skills could help them in the future.

K-State will hold the event again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Manhattan Fire Department also had a table educating students and staff about fire safety.