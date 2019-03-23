Manhattan firefighters help as flood threatens Doniphan Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DONIPHAN CO., Kan. (KSNT) - The Manhattan Fire Department is providing support in Elwood, Kan. as rising floodwaters continue to threaten the town.

Elwood, a town of about 1,200 people, in Doniphan County sits along the Missouri River. The river has reached record levels and has flooded parts of Kansas and Missouri.

The Manhattan Fire Dept. sent three people to help with water rescues, according to a post on their Facebook page. The department joined crews from the Kansas City area to form a "Type III" water rescue team, the department said.

Early on Friday morning, the City of Elwood said the Missouri River level had reached 31.45 feet. The projected crest is 31.5 feet.

People were ordered to evacuate the city earlier this week.

Kansas Highway Patrol has closed the eastbound and westbound exits into Elwood.

The Kansas National Guard spent much of Friday working to fortify the city's levee using sand from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

A number of other area rescue teams are in the area to help with relief.