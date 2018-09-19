Manhattan Flood Recovery Committee aims to provide financial help to victims

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANHATTAN, Kan. - A newly-formed committee in Manhattan is asking for more information from people impacted by the flood at Wildcat Creek.

Representatives from several local organizations formed a Manhattan Flood Recovery Committee to provide financial assistance to those impacted by the flood on September 3, 2018.

The funds are limited and will be distributed based on need. The committee is asking anyone who thinks they may be eligible for assistance to fill out an application online. People can also fill out and turn in applications at the following locations:

Catholic Charities (Hours: M-Th 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Fri: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.) 323 Poyntz Avenue, #102 785-323-0644

(Hours: M-Th 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Fri: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.) Salvation Army (Hours: M-Sat: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.) 208 Poyntz Ave 785-320-5396

(Hours: M-Sat: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.) Shepherd's Crossing (Hours: Tues 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Thurs 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.) 621 Humboldt 785-776-1470

(Hours: Tues 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Thurs 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

Anyone who wants to help can donate money to the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.