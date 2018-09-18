Manhattan flood relief group seeks applicants

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved Credit: Nick Wasinger

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - A Manhattan Flood Recovery Committee has been formed with representatives from Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, United Way, and Shepherd's Crossing to distribute funds collected by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. Their goal is to provide financial assistance to those who were impacted by the Wildcat Creek Flood on September 3, 2018. Funds are limited and will be distributed based on need.

The committee is asking for additional information from anyone impacted by the flood. The two application forms are available in the links below, on the City of Manhattan website at www.cityofmhk.com/flood at City Hall (1101 Poyntz Avenue) or at any of the three non-profit locations listed below. The forms must be filled out in order for people to be eligible for funding.

The requested information is in addition to the Red Cross registration and can help connect people with local agencies for help.



Application Form Print PDF Waiver Form Print PDF



People can visit one of the following locations to fill out or turn in forms:

• Catholic Charities (Hours: M-Th 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Fri: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.)

o 323 Poyntz Avenue, #102

o 785-323-0644

• Salvation Army (Hours: M-Sat: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

o 208 Poyntz Ave

o 785-320-5396

• Shepherd's Crossing (Hours: Tues 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Thurs 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

o 621 Humboldt

o 785-776-1470

Anyone who needs help with transportation can contact Michael Wilson, ATA Mobility Manager, 785-537-6345, ext. 5108 or email mdwilson@rileycountyks.gov.

