MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency officials in Manhattan have evacuated the area near Sunset Zoo due to a gas leak.

Emergency crews have zoned off 17th & Fort Riley Boulevard due to a gas leak. The Riley County Police Department tweeted a gas main was hit during construction and that the road will be inaccessible for the next several hours.

ROAD CLOSED:



The 1700 block of Fair Lane is closed due to a gas main that was hit during construction. The road will be inaccessible for the next several hours



Those in the area have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/BsySt4bVCh — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 3, 2019

The area has been evacuated. Riley County police have not reported any injuries at this time.