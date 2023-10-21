MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A golf course in Manhattan, Kansas is being recognized as one of the best in the country.

Colbert Hills is ranked as the No. 16 best golf college course in America, according to GolfDigest. GolfDigest also ranks Colbert Hills as the best public course in Kansas.

The course was designed by eight-time PGA winner Jim Colbert.

The national course rankings offered an appreciation for Colbert Hills’ college ties, including a bunker in the shape of a Wildcat paw print and purple sand on weekends that K-State football has a home game.

“The rolling terrain offers terrific views of the beautiful Flint Hills region framed by native prairie tallgrass,” the report says.

Colbert Hills is the home course for both K-State men’s and women’s golf teams.

“We are really excited for this kind of recognition,” Tracer Paul, the Exectuvie Director of K-State Golf Course Management & Research Foundation at Colbert Hills said. “We take great pride in maintaining the course to its highest standards and offering a challenging, yet enjoyable environment to our patrons. We look forward to providing an experience like we have for many years to come.”

Click here for the full list of Top 25 rankings from GolfDigest. To learn more about Colbert Hills, click here.