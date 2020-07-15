Manhattan High School cancels in-person graduation ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan High School Principal Michael Dorst announced Wednesday the school has canceled its 2020 in-person graduation ceremony.

Dorst cited the current gathering size limit in Riley County, which is currently set at 50.

Seniors will have two options to celebrate their graduation:

Seniors and their family members can come to West Campus between noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 2 to receive their diploma cover and have a photo opportunity with their cap and gown.

Seniors are invited to be part of next year’s commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum.

You can read the full statement from Dorst below.