MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is currently at Manhattan High School investigating a suspicious message found on campus.

The Riley County Police Department reports via social media that the school was placed in lockdown after a message left in one of the school’s bathrooms was amplified over social media. The RCPD says it does not believe there is any credible threat at this point.

Aaron Wintermote, a spokesman for the RCPD, told 27 News that the school remains in a lockdown. The school was placed in lockdown by school administrators while police investigate the situation.

At 2:50 p.m., the RCPD posted to social media that students are being released from the building along with staff.

Wintermote also confirmed that the lockdown at Manhattan High School is not connected to the suspicious individual found trespassing on USD 383 property Thursday morning.